Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Shares Purchased by Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd.

Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,678 shares during the period. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Cloudera worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDR. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cloudera during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,652,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cloudera by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,796,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,737,000 after buying an additional 3,221,424 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cloudera during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,181,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Cloudera by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,792,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,248,000 after buying an additional 1,275,564 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,104,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cloudera alerts:

Shares of CLDR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.68. The stock had a trading volume of 31,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,447,527. Cloudera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities cut shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

In related news, President Mick Hollison sold 36,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $579,208.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 120,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,384.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 79,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $1,256,232.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,950.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 162,675 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,727. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.