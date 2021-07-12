Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,469,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,502,000 after acquiring an additional 79,571 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $2,510,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 942,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,218,000 after acquiring an additional 217,526 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the period. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total value of $2,536,601.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at $5,247,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,031,923 shares of company stock worth $87,692,149 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $108.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.45 and a beta of 0.04. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $110.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NET. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.31.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

