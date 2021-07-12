CNO Financial Group, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) – Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CNO Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

CNO opened at $23.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.41. CNO Financial Group has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $27.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,584,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,843,000 after buying an additional 1,012,179 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,353,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,617,000 after buying an additional 79,941 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,512,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,906,000 after buying an additional 65,987 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,502,000 after buying an additional 80,512 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,762,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,807,000 after buying an additional 148,587 shares during the period. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $1,490,612.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,362.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $576,374.16. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

