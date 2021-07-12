Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Has $10.70 Million Stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC cut its stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,584 shares during the quarter. Allogene Therapeutics comprises about 2.0% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $10,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 426,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,790,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $249,723.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,916,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,969 shares of company stock valued at $720,223. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

ALLO stock opened at $24.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.09. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $44.92.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $38.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALLO. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allogene Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.89.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

