Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Has $30.17 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 71.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249,953 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for 5.5% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC owned about 1.01% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $30,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNLA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter worth $618,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 48.4% during the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 63,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 20,836 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $50.15 on Monday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.20.

See Also: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.