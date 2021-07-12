Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Purchases 4,586 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 153.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 514.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,334,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,017,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 602.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,792,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825,292 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 510,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819,091 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,424,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,171,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth about $201,853,000.

Shares of XBI stock opened at $133.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.88. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

