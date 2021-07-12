Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Purchases 933 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $349,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $407,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 34,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 14,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 351,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $17,788,846.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 253,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,167,114.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,656,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $136.50 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

A number of research firms have commented on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

