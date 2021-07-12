Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 57.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 531,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,751 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF makes up 2.4% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $12,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 22,571 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 232.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,573 shares during the period. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $802,000. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $23.50 on Monday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.56.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

