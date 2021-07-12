Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Raises Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 119.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 52.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 189,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,764,000 after buying an additional 64,988 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,817,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth about $745,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,918,000.

Shares of ARKK opened at $125.96 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $159.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.05.

