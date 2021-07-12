Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Sells 13,138 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC cut its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,138 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises about 0.6% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $59.10 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $61.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.95. The stock has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KKR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.88.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

