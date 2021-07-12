Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.8% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 19.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.2% in the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.6% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 19.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.81.

OKTA stock opened at $253.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.96. The company has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.79 and a beta of 0.98. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.05 and a 1-year high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. On average, analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total value of $886,944.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,694.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $287,700.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,115.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,582 shares of company stock valued at $30,748,292 over the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

