Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Sells 8,992 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC cut its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,992 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $121,179.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A B. Krongard bought 2,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $122,484.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 488,984 shares of company stock worth $28,180,744 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on APO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.64.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $61.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.48. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

