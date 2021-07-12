Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 88.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 51.2% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter worth $1,065,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 66.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 33.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 43.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. 37.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COKE opened at $392.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $379.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.05 and a 12-month high of $460.00.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $4.37. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 43.83%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

