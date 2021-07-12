Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NYSE:CODA) Insider Blair Graeme Cunningham Sells 7,492 Shares

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NYSE:CODA) insider Blair Graeme Cunningham sold 7,492 shares of Coda Octopus Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $71,099.08.

Shares of NYSE CODA traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.92. 187 shares of the company traded hands.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

