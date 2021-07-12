Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.50% of Coherent worth $93,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Coherent in the first quarter valued at $1,245,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO acquired a new position in Coherent in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coherent in the first quarter valued at $3,035,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Coherent by 4.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Coherent in the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherent alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Coherent in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Coherent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR opened at $258.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 114.04 and a beta of 1.63. Coherent, Inc. has a one year low of $103.00 and a one year high of $270.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherent Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.