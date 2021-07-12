CoinEx Token (CET) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $799,116.00

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. During the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $39.16 million and approximately $799,116.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for $0.0553 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00053057 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00016780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.46 or 0.00893731 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005447 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token (CRYPTO:CET) is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

