CoinFi (COFI) Price Hits $0.0022

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. CoinFi has a market cap of $463,637.27 and approximately $504,984.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CoinFi has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00053344 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00016775 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $296.15 or 0.00891088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005389 BTC.

CoinFi Coin Profile

COFI is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com . The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

