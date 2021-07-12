Color Platform (CLR) Trading 47.1% Lower Over Last Week

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded 47.1% lower against the US dollar. Color Platform has a market cap of $337,231.32 and $2.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,182.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $483.48 or 0.01457058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.49 or 0.00420390 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00079949 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000228 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

