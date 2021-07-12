Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Stock Position Lifted by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Comerica worth $5,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,859,000 after buying an additional 673,248 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Comerica by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,634,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,997,000 after buying an additional 27,101 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,424,000 after purchasing an additional 42,146 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,365,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,704,000 after purchasing an additional 305,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,343,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,911,000 after purchasing an additional 267,371 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens lifted their target price on Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.98.

Shares of Comerica stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,171. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.46 and a 1-year high of $79.86.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.96 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $298,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $642,176 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

