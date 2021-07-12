Conn’s, Inc. (NYSE:CONN) CAO Sells $1,858,527.00 in Stock

Conn’s, Inc. (NYSE:CONN) CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00.
Shares of CONN traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.30. 279,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,539. Conn’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $31.48.
Conn’s Company Profile
