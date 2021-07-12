Conn’s, Inc. (NYSE:CONN) Major Shareholder W.R. Stephens, Jr. Revocable T Sells 2,635 Shares

Conn’s, Inc. (NYSE:CONN) major shareholder W.R. Stephens, Jr. Revocable T sold 2,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $74,517.80. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE CONN traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.30. 280,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,539. Conn’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $31.48.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

