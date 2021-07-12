Conn’s, Inc. (NYSE:CONN) VP Sells $144,300.00 in Stock

Conn’s, Inc. (NYSE:CONN) VP Todd Renaud sold 5,000 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300.00.

Conn’s stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.30. The stock had a trading volume of 279,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,539. Conn’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $31.48.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

