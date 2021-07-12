ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) CAO Welsh Kontessa S. Haynes Sells 5,645 Shares

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) CAO Welsh Kontessa S. Haynes sold 5,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $333,055.00.

Shares of COP traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.80. 6,006,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,843,866. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.45. The firm has a market cap of $80.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -398.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Read More: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.