ContentBox (BOX) Price Hits $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One ContentBox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ContentBox has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. ContentBox has a market cap of $2.77 million and $11,577.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00012157 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.19 or 0.00213445 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000850 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000601 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,718,736,327 coins. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

