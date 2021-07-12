Contentos One Day Volume Reaches $6.63 Million (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. One Contentos coin can now be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Contentos has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. Contentos has a total market cap of $38.08 million and approximately $6.63 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00053084 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00016730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.31 or 0.00885326 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005413 BTC.

Contentos Coin Profile

Contentos is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,975,686,572 coins and its circulating supply is 2,996,558,183 coins. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

