Contrasting 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) and GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) and GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares 8X8 and GoodRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8X8 -31.10% -73.97% -18.35% GoodRx N/A N/A N/A

This table compares 8X8 and GoodRx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8X8 $532.34 million 5.49 -$165.59 million ($1.19) -22.29 GoodRx $550.70 million 22.83 -$293.62 million ($0.96) -33.33

8X8 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GoodRx. GoodRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 8X8, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.1% of 8X8 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of GoodRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of 8X8 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of GoodRx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for 8X8 and GoodRx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 8X8 1 6 7 0 2.43 GoodRx 1 7 7 0 2.40

8X8 presently has a consensus price target of $31.69, suggesting a potential upside of 19.50%. GoodRx has a consensus price target of $48.80, suggesting a potential upside of 52.50%. Given GoodRx’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GoodRx is more favorable than 8X8.

Summary

GoodRx beats 8X8 on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc. provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services. The company provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 Meet, a cloud-based video conferencing and collaboration solution that enables secure and continuous collaboration with borderless high definition video and audio communications from mobile and desktop devices. It also offers 8×8 Team Messaging, an integrated open team messaging platform, which facilitate modern modes of communication with support for direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, short messaging service, presence, emojis, and Â’@ mentions'; 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service; and X1 through X4 and X5 through X8, which provide enterprise-grade voice, unified communications, and video meetings and team collaboration, and contact centre solutions. The company markets its services to end users through search engine marketing and optimization, third-party lead generation sources, industry conferences, trade shows, Webinars, and digital advertising channels, as well as direct sales organization. 8×8, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including telehealth services. The company serves pharmacy benefit managers that manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

