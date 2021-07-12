Contrasting Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) & Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA)

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) and Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Evoke Pharma has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tiziana Life Sciences has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Evoke Pharma and Tiziana Life Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evoke Pharma $20,000.00 1,893.76 -$13.15 million ($0.52) -2.25 Tiziana Life Sciences N/A N/A -$26.13 million N/A N/A

Evoke Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Tiziana Life Sciences.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Evoke Pharma and Tiziana Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evoke Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tiziana Life Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Evoke Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 754.70%. Tiziana Life Sciences has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 337.79%. Given Evoke Pharma’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Evoke Pharma is more favorable than Tiziana Life Sciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.3% of Evoke Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Evoke Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Evoke Pharma and Tiziana Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evoke Pharma N/A -2,430.45% -127.72% Tiziana Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Evoke Pharma beats Tiziana Life Sciences on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females. The company markets its products to gastroenterologists, internal medicine specialists, primary care physicians, and select health care providers. Evoke Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. The company also develops anti-IL6R (TZLS-501), a human anti-interleukin-6 receptor monoclonal antibody for the treatment of IL6-induced inflammation, primarily to treat COVID-19 patients with severe respiratory symptoms. It has a collaboration agreement with FHI Clinical Inc. to conduct a phase 2 clinical trial for treating hospitalized severe COVID-19 patients with intranasal foralumab, a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Tiziana Life Sciences Plc is a subsidiary of Planwise Group Limited.

