Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $30.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación traded as high as $23.07 and last traded at $23.02, with a volume of 7842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.76.

VLRS has been the subject of a number of other reports. increased their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.26.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,894,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,950,000 after acquiring an additional 200,620 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter worth $612,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter valued at $509,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter valued at $564,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 2.83.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile (NYSE:VLRS)

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.