ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of ConvaTec Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of ConvaTec Group stock opened at $13.68 on Monday. ConvaTec Group has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $14.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.23.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

