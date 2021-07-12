Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Sets New 52-Week High at $139.70

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $139.70 and last traded at $138.64, with a volume of 955 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.49.

Separately, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total transaction of $2,155,290.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 363,293 shares of company stock worth $48,532,249 over the last three months. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Copart by 130.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Copart by 58.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

