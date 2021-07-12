Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:CMT) CEO David L. Duvall Acquires 7,794 Shares

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:CMT) CEO David L. Duvall acquired 7,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $105,530.76.

Shares of NYSE CMT traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.78. The stock had a trading volume of 32,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,521. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $17.35.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

