CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Shares Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 175.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,111 shares during the period. CoreSite Realty makes up approximately 0.6% of Walleye Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.20% of CoreSite Realty worth $10,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 3,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 417,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $486,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,912.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $101,226.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,112.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $726,969 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.56.

Shares of COR stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,075. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58. CoreSite Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.23 and a fifty-two week high of $141.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.92.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 95.67%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

