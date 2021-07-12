Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 238 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,283 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 40.0% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $535.98 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $458.60 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $237.66 billion, a PE ratio of 64.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $505.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $586.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.65.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.