Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 11,921 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,921 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Shares of BAC opened at $39.82 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $341.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.