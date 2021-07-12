Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 2,071 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $99.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $100.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.06.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

