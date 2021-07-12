Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 379 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $412,300,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,253,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,954,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,121,146,000 after acquiring an additional 327,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $606,778,000 after acquiring an additional 286,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN opened at $627.19 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.63 and a 1-year high of $647.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $594.50. The company has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $650.20.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total transaction of $2,993,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,551,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total transaction of $3,292,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,396 shares of company stock valued at $16,521,757 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

