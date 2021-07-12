Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $2.61 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 18,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 821,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,348,000 after buying an additional 179,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 733,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,794,000 after buying an additional 131,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.38.

NYSE ZTS opened at $197.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.62 and a 12-month high of $198.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

