Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $5.31 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,311 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,019,362 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $125,820,000 after acquiring an additional 277,744 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 73,245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,778,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 77,323 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $7,430,000. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.53.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $119.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.76. The company has a market capitalization of $212.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $91.71 and a 1 year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.