Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $5.97 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Corient Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,757 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 5.1% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,216,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,582,676.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,441 shares of company stock valued at $6,280,600. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.46.

Shares of MA opened at $372.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $369.36 billion, a PE ratio of 57.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $368.07. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.