Corient Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,395,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,211,000 after purchasing an additional 201,697 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $3,412,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 70.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 74,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,426,000 after buying an additional 30,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $30,368,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 483,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,362,862.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares in the company, valued at $32,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,590 shares of company stock valued at $86,767,205 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR opened at $155.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 101.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.11. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. Research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLR. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

