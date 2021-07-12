Corient Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in A. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 552.0% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $44,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of A opened at $150.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.64. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.07 and a 52-week high of $150.23. The firm has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.84.

In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total value of $518,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,582,502 over the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.