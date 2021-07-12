Corient Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Deere & Company by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Deere & Company by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on DE shares. upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.22.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DE stock opened at $349.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $357.89. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $157.04 and a 1-year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 17.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

