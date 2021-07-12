Cortex Hits Market Capitalization of $27.01 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000446 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Cortex has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. Cortex has a market cap of $27.01 million and $6.71 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cortex alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00053774 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00017437 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $310.58 or 0.00924553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005397 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex (CTXC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 180,285,056 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Buying and Selling Cortex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.