CorVel Co. (NYSE:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 4,000 Shares

CorVel Co. (NYSE:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.72, for a total transaction of $490,880.00.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Friday, July 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 4,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total transaction of $619,065.00.

CRVL stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.30. The stock had a trading volume of 31,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,330. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $73.75 and a 1-year high of $140.82.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.