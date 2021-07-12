Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Stock Price Up 5%

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) rose 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.10 and last traded at $20.06. Approximately 2,095 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 476,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.11.

CSAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cosan in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Cosan alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.21.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000.

Cosan Company Profile (NYSE:CSAN)

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.