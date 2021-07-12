Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Stock Price Up 5%

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) rose 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.10 and last traded at $20.06. Approximately 2,095 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 476,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.11.
CSAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cosan in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.21.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000.
Cosan Company Profile (NYSE:CSAN)
Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃzen Energia, RaÃzen CombustÃveis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃzen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.
