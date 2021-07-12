Coupa Software Incorporated (NYSE:COUP) CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia Sells 1,166 Shares

Coupa Software Incorporated (NYSE:COUP) CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $283,909.34.

NYSE:COUP traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $265.33. 18,841 shares of the stock were exchanged.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.