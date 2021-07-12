Coupa Software Incorporated (NYSE:COUP) Insider Mark Riggs Sells 1,322 Shares

Coupa Software Incorporated (NYSE:COUP) insider Mark Riggs sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $321,893.78.

Coupa Software stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $265.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,841 shares.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

