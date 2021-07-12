Covanta (NYSE:CVA) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.44

Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.44 and last traded at $18.40, with a volume of 17308 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 469.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.16.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.63 million. Covanta had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.31%. Equities analysts predict that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -152.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Covanta during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Covanta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Covanta by 24.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Covanta during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Covanta during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Covanta Company Profile (NYSE:CVA)

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

