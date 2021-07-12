Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been given a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on 1COV. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Covestro in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €67.08 ($78.91).

Shares of Covestro stock traded up €1.94 ($2.28) during trading on Monday, reaching €56.14 ($66.05). 1,214,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €55.81. Covestro has a 1-year low of €32.86 ($38.66) and a 1-year high of €63.24 ($74.40).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

