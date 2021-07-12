Covetrus, Inc. (NYSE:CVET) Insider Timothy Ludlow Sells 28,714 Shares

Covetrus, Inc. (NYSE:CVET) insider Timothy Ludlow sold 28,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $751,158.24.

NYSE:CVET traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.74. The stock had a trading volume of 13,212 shares.

Get Covetrus alerts:

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.