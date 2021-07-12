Covetrus, Inc. (NYSE:CVET) Insider Timothy Ludlow Sells 28,714 Shares

Covetrus, Inc. (NYSE:CVET) insider Timothy Ludlow sold 28,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $751,158.24.
NYSE:CVET traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.74. The stock had a trading volume of 13,212 shares.
Covetrus Company Profile
